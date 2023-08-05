The Acting Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale has interfaced with officers and men of the customs service and Jibia border communities over the recent presidential order for total closure of all land borders with Republic of Niger.

This is coming after the presidential order signed by president Bola Tinubu to cut off all diplomatic ties with the military Government of Niger for it’s non compliance with the ECOWAS stands to restore the civil rule in the country.

Addressing the frontline officers of the customs and the members of the Jibia communities The acting CGC enjoined them to see the federal Government stance as necessary towards peace and harmonic coexistence in the region.

Already, the CGC has made similar visits to Kebbi and Sokoto states to rally support for the entire border shutdown.