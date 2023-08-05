The meeting of ECOWAS Defence Chiefs has ended in Abuja with a resolve to dialogue to resolve the military takeover of power in Niger Republic.

Nigerians Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa who read out the resolutions stressed the need for the establishment of a mechanism for tackling conflicts in the sub region.

It’s less than 48hrs to the 7 day ultimatum issued by ECOWAS for the junta in Niger to restore power or risk the use of force.

President Bola Tinubu has sought the Senate’s support for military intervention against the junta, even though that might be a last resort.

Rising from a 3-day meeting In Abuja, defence Chiefs of ECOWAS countries agreed dialogue is the way to go.

A military action against the junta in Niger could have sever consequences on the sub region, in the wake of escalating security challenges in the Sahel.

But the military chiefs resolved to establish a mechanism for combating conflicts in the region.

While the regional body and President Tinubu have sent emissaries to resolve the impasse, the junta in Niger appears to be stuck to it’s guns.