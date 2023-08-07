Niger’s coup leaders have closed the country’s airspace until further notice, citing the threat of military intervention from their neighbours.

It comes after the Ecowas group of West African states demanded President Mohamed Bazoum be reinstated by Sunday.

There has been no sign of a military response and no statement from Ecowas.

France warned citizens against any travel to Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, which have sided with the junta, and Air France suspended all flights.

Mali said it and Burkina Faso, both also ruled by juntas following recent coups, would send delegations to Niger to “express solidarity”.

Advertisement

Flightradar24 showed a transport plane had flown from Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, and landed in Niger hours after airspace was closed.

The growing instability in the region compelled former colonial power France on Monday to warn its citizens against travelling to the Sahel region, and for those still there to be cautious due to anti-France sentiment.

The junta in Niger on Sunday said it had information that “a foreign power” was preparing to attack the country, after military chiefs from Ecowas, a bloc of 15 countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Ghana, drew up a detailed plan for use of force.

It had issued a 23:00 GMT Sunday deadline to Niger’s junta leaders to stand down and restore the elected president.

Advertisement

Earlier, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the bloc’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said that while “all the elements” had been worked out about an “eventual intervention”, the body wanted “diplomacy to work”.

Bola Tinubu, president of the main regional power Nigeria, faced domestic political opposition to intervention, with senators voting against military action.

Local media reported that there was strong protests from senators from states near the long border between the two countries.

Mr Tinubu has repeatedly threatened Niger’s junta with force but needs approval from the National Assembly for any foreign venture.

Italy and Germany have both called for an extension to the deadline to reinstate President Bazoum so that a diplomatic solution can be found.

Advertisement

Mr Bazoum was deposed on 26 July, and Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of the presidential guard, later proclaimed himself the new leader.

The military takeover has been internationally condemned, France and the rest of the European Union, as well as the United Nations and the United States.

Hundreds of foreigners have been evacuated from Niger since the coup.

The coup leaders seem to be showing no sign of willingness to cede power, and on Sunday thousands of their supporters rallied defiantly at a stadium in the capital Niamey.

Burkina Faso and Mali earlier warned they would treat any outside military intervention in Niger as “a declaration of war” against them. The countries are both Ecowas members but have been suspended from the bloc since being taken over by the military.

Advertisement

Niger is a significant uranium producer – a fuel that is vital for nuclear power – and under Mr Bazoum was a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa’s Sahel region.