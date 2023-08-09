Ecowas Authority of Heads of State and Government is not taking lightly, the defiance stance taken by the Junta in Niger on returning the country to democratic rule.

The body has called for another meeting on Thursday.

The second extraordinary meeting will consider the report of the various Envoys sent to mediate on the issue and adopt the next line of action.

The Military Junta in Niger has called the bluff of the Ecowas Authority of Heads of State and Government, which had threatened to take action if power was not returned return power to the elected President within one week.

The ultimatum has elapsed with the Junta still holding unto power.

Ecowas Authority of Heads of State and Government in its earlier meeting had threatened it would do anything to ensure democracy is returned to Niger including the use of force,

This has raised concerns and even debates in many quarters with analysts questioning the powers of Ecowas Authority to do so and the impact it may have on Nigeria which shares the largest land border with Niger, especially the 7 Northern States.

Some civil society organisations have taken the Ecowas Authority to the Ecowas Court seeking restraint from going to war with Niger,

This is because the Ecowas Protocol recognises the sovereignty of every member state.

This sovereignty is what one the coup plotters are insisting on, in daring the Authority.

The coup plotters have even gone ahead to warn France, the United States and other Western Countries, against meddling in their affairs.

The Niger Junta are further emboldened by the support they have received from Burkina Faso and Mali.

It is an indication that these Francophone countries are indeed ready to break free from the France, their original colonial powers.

The Ecowas Authority’s stand remains that power must transcend in a democratic manner according to the protocol of the regional body.

The Ecowas protocol on peace, security, stability and good governance was recognised in the 1993 treaty.

The 2001 Supplementary protocol on democracy and good governance in its article 1c has ‘Zero tolerance for power obtained or maintained by unconstitutional means’.

It insists on strict adherence to democratic principles.

This is the basis that Ecowas is insisting that President Mohammed Bazoum, who was democratically elected must be reinstated by the military leaders.

The world now looks to ECOWAS to champion the mission of retuning democracy to at least Niger as the body meets on Thursday.