Regional leaders are in Abuja for the Extraordinary session of the Authority of Heads of states and government.

This meeting will discuss the military coup in Niger Republic and it is expected to deliberate on possible sanctions that will be imposed on the landlocked west African country.

President Bola Tinubu who is the Chairman of ECOWAS is expected to give an opening remark which he will use to reiterate the position of ECOWAS against military takeovers in the region.

Condemnations have continued to trail the coup that ousted the democratic administration of Mohammed Bazoum, the United Nations, European Union, The African Union and other world leaders have called on the coup plotters to immediately relinquish power and return the country to constitutional order.

There will also be a Report on the political situation in Mali and how to strengthen ongoing efforts to return the country to democratic rule.