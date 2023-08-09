The Gamji Members Association (GAMA) has hailed the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS at resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

Reacting to the recent coup in Niger Republic, the association expressed its opposition to military rule in any African country.

GAMA said that military rule is no longer fashionable and called for an immediate restoration of democratic rule in the West African country.

GAMA, an organisation dedicated to the promotion of the late Northern Nigerian premier and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, stated its position in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Advertisement

In a statement signed by GAMA’s President-General, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde Akanbi and Director of Publicity, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin, the

association noted that democracy remains the best form of government which all and sundry, including the military should allow to flourish in Africa, despite the perceived shortcomings of the elected representatives at all level.

It added that if there is the need for a change in leadership of any African country, it should be through balloting and not barrel of guns, urging Africans and their friends all over the World to allow Africa’s democracy evolve.

While reiterating its willingness to assist any attempt to promote and safeguard democratic government on the African continent, the association cautioned against military intervention in settling the Niger Republic conflict.

GAMA urged African leaders to promote good governance across the continent and to focus on meeting residents’ needs, especially the infrastructure required to achieve economic buoyancy, which will assure people’s well-being.