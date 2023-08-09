The House of Representatives has committed to further investigate the Federal Character Commission’s claims and counter-accusations of job racketeering.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, Yusuf Gagdi, made the assurance when the committee resumed hearings in Abuja.

The Committee is looking into Mismanagement Personnel Recruitment, Employment Racketeering, and Gross Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) at Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Parastatals, and Tertiary Institutions.

According to Mr Gagdi, the House through the Committee has collated evidence that would lead to the reformation of the Federal Character Commission.

He said that “the committee will not cover up for anyone and that anyone found wanting will face the full wrath of the law.”

“We will look into the other soft issues, the deep issues we’ll use our laws too. The one that we can appeal to you, we will, but the one that we will allow the cause of justice to prevail, we will definitely do that. You are still Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission, I expect that from the revelations you have made here, going forward, you cannot because of the problem within the agency suffocate other agencies. Continue your work on a different page while you wait for our recommendations. We will come out with a very tough position in line with accusations and counter-accusations. The people that need to be clearly exonerated, we will come out to say that at the end of the day. But we will be needing you on daily basis. Where we need to invite you here to come and make clarification, we will. But I appeal to you, if you have hope and confidence in this committee, let us stop further escalation of any situation outside. Allow us with the fact you have submitted to us, by the special grace of God, everybody will smile at the end of the day. We will take decisions that are in the best interest of the Nigerian government,” Gagdi said.

He also urged all Federal Commissioners to always have the best interests of Nigeria in mind, rather than just the best interests of their specific states, for the welfare of all.

Mr. Haruna Kolo, a former IPPIS desk officer at the Federal Character Commission, FCC, who was accused of job racketeering in the Commission, stated that he acted on a direction from the Commission’s Chairman, Mrs. Muyeebat Dankaka.

He said that the appointment letters given to the job seekers in the commission were not fake as the FCC Chairman signed the letters herself.

Responding the FCC Chairman Mrs Muyeebat, Dankaka denied the allegations saying she didn’t give Haruna Kolo any instructions to collect money from Job seeks before getting Jobs.

She further stated that when the case of job racketeering by Haruna Kolo was brought before her , she wrote to EFCC, ICPC and DSS so they could investigate the matter.

The committee to this end, adjourned the sitting to Wednesday, 8th of August 2023.