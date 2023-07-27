The Executive Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission, FCC traded accusations before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives, over job racketeering claims and the abuse of IPPIS .

The Committee now has a date with the DG, Budget, Accountant General of the Federation and heads of other relevant agencies in its bid to unravel the veracity of the allegations against the Commission.

A motion on alleged job racketeering and abuse of the government owned payment system, Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System, IPPIS, across agencies, is the reason for this gathering.

After Wednesday’s open show of cracks in the ranks of the Federal Character Commission, the Executive Chairman and a good number of the Commissioners were brought before the legislators in furtherance of its investigation.

The Committee again assured that it would be fair to all parties

It yielded the floor to the Executive chairman of the commission who apologised for her absence the day before.

Muheeba Dankaka insists there is no job racketeering going on in the Commission under her watch

But the stream of allegations that followed her submissions got the legislators peeved.

Some of the Commissioners accused the Chairman of running a one-man show in flagrant abuse of the Act setting up the Commission as they tendered documents to support their claims

Given the right of reply, the Chairman says allegations against her are the aftermath of corruption fighting back

The committee has now invited Heads of other relevant agencies, including the director general of the budget office and the accountant general of the federation.