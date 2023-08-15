More victims of alleged job racketeering at the Federal Character Commission have testified that they have been receiving monthly salaries without being assigned any task.

No less than 14 of them admitted to have paid huge sums of money to secure placement with the organisation.

The ad hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering and gross abuse of government’s payment system is still very much in session.

The twenty four persons who petitioned the Committee said they paid various amounts of money to Haruna Kolo on the promise they would get jobs, and were invited to testify.

But on this day, only 14 of them made appearances.

One after the other, the testifiers gave account of their experience while trying to secure jobs.

They confirmed to have made payments into bank accounts belonging to Haruna Kolo, the former IPPIS desk officer and chief protocol officer to the Chairman of the commission, Farida Dankaka.

Some of the victims also indicted Gambo Yisha’u, the driver to the Taraba State Commissioner at the Federal Character Commission.

Gbadamosi Jalo and Musa Ibrahim are two of the job racketeering victims.

They confessed to receiving salaries without placements

The Committee is determined to unmask every grey area and ensure justice is not only served but seen to have been served.