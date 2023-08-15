The Ayatutu Cultural and Social Development Initiative (AYACASODI) worldwide has commended Governor kefas Agbu for setting up of committees of Enquiry to suggest solutions to ending tribal clashes in the state.

The group made the commendation at a press conference in Jalingo, where it commended the Kefas led administration for redefined governance through policies like free primary and secondary education in public schools.

Tiv nationals in Taraba State are happy with step so far taken by the Kefas administration towards ending the prolonged communal conflicts which have displaced thousand of their kinsmen

They drew the attention of the Governor to the illegal confiscation of their ancestral lands by the previous administration and seek Justice.

National Secretary, David Nyiagee, accuses former Darius Ishaku administration taking these actions to another level, by illegally confiscating lands which rightfully belong to the Tiv people who were displaced due to crisis.

The group want Kefas to reverse some of the past administration’s policies which they believe was designed to marginalize Tiv Nationals of Taraba extraction.

They want the Kefas administration to upgrade the Tiv by giving them a royal stool based on their numerical strength.

Governor Kefas Agbu was commended by the Tiv Social Cultural group for appointing one of their sons, Habu James Philip as Commissioner of Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation