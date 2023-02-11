Governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku has commended the troops of the Nigerian Army for their sustained efforts towards flushing out criminal elements in the state.

Advertisement

Major General Abdulsalami Ibrahim, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), paid Governor Ishaku a courtesy visit in Government House Jalingo.

The Governor revealed that since the deployment of troops in the state, banditry and other forms of criminality have reached an all-time low, while urging the people of the state to maintain their level of support and cooperation with security agencies in order to flush out the state’s remaining criminal elements.

Advertisement

The Governor restated his commitment to giving the necessary support to improve the operation of the Nigerian Army (NA) in the State while also handing over a Certificate of Occupancy for the land donated by the state to the NA for the construction of Headquarters 6 Brigade.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Takwa Ishaku, acting deputy director of army public relations for the 3rd division, the governor revealed that the quick approval of the land was given in recognition and appreciation for the troops’ dedication to preserving peace and protecting civilian lives and property.

Speaking earlier, the GOC and Commander OPSH noted that the NA will not rest on its oars until criminal elements are completely flushed out of the country bearing in mind that development only thrives in an atmosphere of peace.

Advertisement

General Ibrahim further appreciated the Governor for allocating the land to the NA to build the Brigade Headquarters in Jalingo and commended the state government for the support and cooperation being enjoyed by troops deployed in the state.

While Commissioning the newly built resident of 6 Brigade Regimental Sergeant Major in Jalingo, the GOC said the house was constructed on the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya in line with his vision of having ” A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Mission Within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.”

He noted that the Regimental Sergeant Majors are very significant in ensuring discipline and regimentation in the military.

Advertisement

Highlights of the event include the Commissioning of a Detention Facility, Training Shade, as well as the inspection of the sick Bay and other facilities in Headquarters 6 Brigade.