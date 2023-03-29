The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has called on personnel of the Nigeria Army to redouble efforts in the fight against all forms of insurrection across the country despite the successes recorded by troops across the various fields of operation in recent times.

The Army Chief who was represented at the post traumatic stress disorder awareness lecture at the Giginya Army Barracks Sokoto by General Officers Commanding 8th Division Major General Godwin Mutkut who admitted that personnel of the Nigeria Army are exposed to a lot of pressure and traumatic stress due to happenings at the various fields of operations across the country.

He said high casualty rates such as injuries, damage to equipment and accumulated stress as well as other mental health related issues such as post traumatic stress disorder being experience by troops necessitated this awareness lecture for heads of various units cascading down to soldiers and other troops within the army.

The Chief of Army Staff reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Army headquarters to continue to deploy resources to troops across all the various fields of operations to ensure successful execution of fight against terrorists across the country.