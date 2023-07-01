The Newly appointed chief of Army staff, COAS, Major General Lagbaja, has charged officers and troops of operation Handing Kai to redouble-up efforts in ensuring that the security challenges in the Northeast is brought to an end.

The Army chief who was represented by Major General Meyirenso Saraso made this known during the Eid-el-Kabir luncheon organised in honour of officers and troops at the battle front in Damaturu.

Speaking about the welfare of officers and troops, the Army boss restated his commitment in improving on the welfare of troops and officers and consolidating on the gains and successes recorded by his predecessor.

In his speech, representative of the security adviser to Governor Mai Mala Buni thanked the troops and officers for maintaining the momentum by allowing peace and tranquility to thrive in the region for the past few years.