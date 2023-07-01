The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for the support of Nigerians in rehabilitation, combating the stigma and discrimination against victims of Illicit drug users.

The Acting Commander of the Agency in Enugu state l, Peter OGOR made the call in commemoration of the 2023 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, having selected Enugu Secondary school students in attendance..

Mr Ogor described as apt the theme of the 2023 International Drug day with ”People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention” highlights the urgency request for more awareness campaign.

Governor of Enugu state reiterates it’s administration’s resolved to reform the schools system and strengthen the capacity of school guardians and counsellors to be able to spot, counsel the abnormalities in students