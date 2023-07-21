The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has pledged that his administration will improve military personnel welfare for efficient performance in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

He gave this assurance while declaring open the Project Management Workshop 2023 for Nigerian Army Project Officers at Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Makurdi the Benue State capital.

The workshop organised seeks to refresh officers on modern best practices and processes in risk management in project delivery in the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army executes most of its projects through direct labour.

Project officers responsible for the execution of these projects or Supervising contracted projects, must therefore be competent and proficient in risk management in the delivery of high-quality projects.

In his welcome address, the Coordinator, Nigerian Army Special Projects Major General Shamsudeen Shafaru urged all participants to tap from the carefully selected pool of resource persons in order to maximize the benefits of the workshop.

The Chief of Army Staff, was represented at the event by the Commander, Four Special Forces Doma, Major General Hillary Nzan.

He said the welfare of the personnel was paramount and achieving his command philosophy .

The Corps Commander Nigerian Army Engineers, Major General Philips Eromosele thanked the COAS for his unfliching support to the Nigerian Army Engineers.

The workshop is expected to further enlighten officers on the functionality, safety and efficiency of the built environment.