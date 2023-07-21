The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has sensitised Akure residents, especially market women, on the danger inherent in dumping refuse indiscriminately in waterways.

The Head of Operation for Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti, Kadiri Olarewaju, led the sensitisation walk round some markets in Akure

The walk took the train around Oja Oba and Isolo markets where they advised traders on the need to shun indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Olarewaju noted that if the drains were blocked, water would always find another route thereby leading to flooding.

He advised that when incident of flood happened, people should stay on higher ground and stay away from flooded areas.