Students from two secondary schools in Plateau State have been sensitised on the dangers of drug abuse and why they should abstain from such practices.

The programme is aimed at reaching the students with the message of total abstinence and the need to be coached on career choices before getting into higher institutions.

These are senior students from two separate secondary schools in the Basaa council area.

They are participating in this awareness campaign against

drug abuse and the activities of peddlers.

The non governmental organisation spearheading this campaign is the youth volunteer society of Nigeria.

Their intention is to Leverage the collaboration with the Nigeria drugs law enforcement agency to slowdown the fast rising tide of drug abuse among young people in the country.

Data from the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that about 14.3 million people aged between 15 and 64 years abuse drugs.

Drug abuse can impact the brain’s ability to function and could also have other life threatening side effect.

The presentations made by the facilitators was used to push forward the advocacy for drug abuse free society.