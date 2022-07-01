NDLEA marks UN Drug Abuse & Trafficking Day in Enugu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, has stated that it is better equipped to fight illicit drug abuse and trafficking in Enugu State.

The state NDLEA Commander, Anietie Bassey-Idim,revealed this at a workshop to conclude this year’s United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency had a week-long engagement with a lineup of programs to commemorate this year’s United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The program kicked off with a press conference at the command headquarters in Enugu, during which the agency read out its accomplishments from July 2021 to May 2022. This was followed by a public enlightenment campaign to raise drug awareness.

Following that was a road show that began at the Dr. Michael Okpara square and ended at the Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium in Enugu.

A special church service was held at Holy Ghost Cathedral, where prominent state citizens identified with the anti-illicit drug abuse campaign.

This year’s UN International Day against Substance Abuse culminated with resource persons from the military, paramilitary, and civil society organizations speaking to students, civil servants, and members of the National Youth Service Corps about the dangers of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.

In his remarks as NDLEA Chairman, the state commander of the agency outlined the agency’s efforts to combat substance abuse.

He solicited for the public’s help in sustaining the drug awareness campaign by providing relevant information to drug suspects and stating steps taken by the agency to reduce the drug supply chain in circulation.

According to the agency’s chairman, Brig. General Muhammed BUBA-Marwa (Rtd), the National Drug Use and Health Survey 2018 recorded an estimated 376,000 high-risk drug users in the country, implying that one out of every five Nigerians abuse drugs. The approximately 80,000 people who inject drugs are vulnerable to the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, and other public health concerns.

The induction of notable citizens in the state as War Against Drug Abuse Ambassadors was one of the event’s highlights.