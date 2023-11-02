The National Drug Law Enforcement has raised concerns over the increasing involvement of youths in drug abuse and trafficking.

Officials say 14.3 million Nigerians, mostly youths, are involved.

The world drug problem is complex, affecting millions of people.

In Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has continuously expressed concern over the increasing level of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking among youths.

Advertisement

A national survey has shown that 14.3 million Nigerians, mostly youths, abuse drugs.

The NDLEA is working with a youth group to raise awareness of the implications of drug abuse and trafficking.

There are concerns that drug abuse remotely drives up the crime rate.

For the conveners, raising the bar on youth engagements will help young people make the right choices.