Governor of Kwara state AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to continue to build the capacity of the youth and give them the necessary support to flourish in life.

At an event to mark the National Youth Day in Ilorin, he also pledged to continue to invest in youth development and create for them different platforms and opportunities to showcase their gifted talents.

The National Youth Day celebration in Kwara state was held inside the newly refurbished Flower Garden, Ilorin.

The venue created a perfect and natural ambiance for leisure and relaxation.

Advertisement

Youths in the state gathered to feel the ambience of the garden and also exchange ideas on better ways to guarantee a secure future.

The vibrant event included a panel discussion and testimonies from some young people who have achieved success in fields such as fashion, technology, and entertainment.

The cabinet of the Kwara state government is dominated by youths and females.

Government says this is a deliberate effort to encourage youth participation in governance.

Advertisement

But beyond this, government says it will continue to create an enabling environment for them.

The youth day is celebrated to bring attention to the issues impacting young people.