The National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has applauded Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his administration’s investments in essential infrastructure and projects that have the potential to promote rapid economic growth.

Dr. Ikechukwu Neliaku, President of NIPR, made the remark in Ilorin, Kwara’s capital, while leading a team of the Institute to Government House on a courtesy visit.

Mr. Neliaku said some of the ongoing legacy projects in the state, such as Innovation Hub and International Conference Centre, are strategic and would place Kwara on the global map.

“We have noted that you are doing some legacy projects. Some people come, they do projects and all that. But when leaders are not conscious of their legacy after they have left offices, their image goes down. And because we are managers of image and reputation, we look out for those who are planting seeds of legacies.

“The projects that really caught our fancy are the ICT Innovation Hub and International Conference Centre, among others. This is very, very important.

“You are building an International Conference Centre in Ilorin. For those who do not understand what that means, you are opening up Ilorin for global attention. You are building Kwara state as a regional hub. We also notice your fiscal responsibility and prudence in managing the affairs of governance,” he said.

The delegation comprised the President of NIPR, Vice President, Prof Emmanuel Dandaura; Dr Ahmed Sajoh; Dr Saudat Abdulbaqi; Mr. Franklyn Ginger-Eke; Mr. Stanley Osadigo; Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; acting Chairman NIPR for Kwara state , Mr. Ishola Gbega Emmanuel; and the Secretary Alhaji AbdulRahman Sanni.

The Governor received them alongside Chief of Staff, Prince AbdulKadir Mahe; Senior Advisor and Counsellor Sa’adu Salau (also NIPR member); Commissioner for Communications Bola Olukoju; and Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah.

Dr Neliaku described AbdulRazaq as an inclusive and digital governor, acknowledging the Governor’s belief in young people, gender inclusion, and other feats in human capital development.

He commended the Governor’s approval of a capacity building programme for information and Public Relations Officers who are working in various government’s establishments in the state, and for being supportive of the NIPR.

He also briefed the Governor of some of the institute’s programmes, such as REBIRTH NIGERIA, which will hold later in March and June.

He said the time has come for Nigerians to reinvent their values as a people, and for the country to retrain and reconstruct the mindsets of the citizens for nation building.

In his response, Governor AbdulRazaq, said the choice of his legacy projects is to position Kwara as a hub for service economy, which attracts investments and creates jobs for the people.

He appreciated the group on the visit and pledged to continue to key into their programmes, especially their forthcoming REBIRTH NIGERIA launching and National Spokespersons Summit that are slated for this year.

The Governor said the root cause of the challenges Nigeria is facing such as insecurity and economic crisis is lack of patriotism and poor value system, calling on all citizens to have an attitudinal rebirth for the country to move forward.

“The challenges we have are going to do with rebirth and attitude. The insecurity we have has a lot to do with rebirth. The foreign exchange issue is connected to this also. Rebirth is about citizens’ education on patriotism and loyalty to the national flag, and commitment to its good. Nigerians are no more as patriotic as we used to be. We are only patriotic the day the Nigerian National Football team plays; this has to change,” he said.

“The rebirth effort will answer these questions. Our loyalty should be to our flag. Once we are patriotic, many issues will be resolved.”

AbdulRazaq called on citizens to always consider the nation first in whatever they do to strengthen unity and promote peace.

“We need to look at our heritage and value system. Our core values are very important. In a situation that a mechanic converts the seat of an Okada (motorcycle) to carry an AK-47 and you will not report it. That is part of what Rebirth Nigeria will do,” he added.

“Our values have dropped. Our responsibility includes supporting the security agencies with useful information and acting intelligently to support the security agencies. Those are parts of the issues we should look at in our values.”

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum chairman promised to work with the Federal Government and his colleagues at the NGF to key into the Rebirth Nigeria concept of the NIPR, which he noted will do the country a lot of good.