President Bola Tinubu says Rivers State and indeed Nigeria is blessed with enormous human capacity and natural resource wealth and should no longer be associated with poverty, insecurity or under-development, but he assured that under his leadership, the narrative will be permanently and positively be changed.

The President said this when he Welcomed a high-powered 62-man delegation, comprising of leaders from both the governing All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting which held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, was also attended by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who is also the immediate past governor of Rivers State.

President Tinubu assured the states that critical infrastructure such as the Eleme Junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road, linking the Port Harcourt Refinery will be reconstructed, and also urged the Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike to follow to ensure the project is executed.

At the meeting, Governor Fubara made case for the rehabilitation of East-West Road.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the closed-door meeting, a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Onueze Okocha said the East-West Road is strategic to the Port Harcourt Refinery which is the current administration has promised to reactivate.

He said the Rivers stakeholders were in the Villa to commend President Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state into his cabinet and other positions.

The Delegation led by the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, commended the President for recently attracting a $14 billion dollars investment portfolio for projects nationwide during the G-20 Summit, including the expansion of Indorama Petrochemicals in Eleme, Rivers State.