Ondo State Government has urged traditional rulers in the state to warn their people against attacking those working on broadband infrastructure in their communities.

The Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency, Olumbe Akinkugbe made the call during a sensitisation meeting with stakeholders on implementation of metro fibre network in the state.

Worried by the factors impeding progress of broadband infrastructure deployment in Ondo, the state government organised a stakeholders’ meeting to chart a way forward.

The meeting was used to educate and inform residents across the eighteen local government areas of the state on the importance of the project.

The Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency, Olumbe Akinkugbe, who addressed the gathering, listed some of the challenges impeding progress of broadband infrastructure deployment in the state, to include right-of-way, indiscriminate charges and levies, hostilities by communities among others.

Akinkugbe reiterated government’s commitment towards exploring the potential in information and communication technology to drive the economy of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the state, the Kalasuwe of Apoi land, Oba Sunday Amusegha, noted that the sensitisation programme is coming late, as digging for laying of the fibre, has caused friction in some communities.

The project director also stressed the need for regular interface with the people.

The meeting will go a long way in establishing good relationship between the government, as well as the company handling the project and people of the state.