The Chief of Army Staff has said there would be no amnesty again for bandits terrorising the Northwest zone of the country, as such moves had failed in the past.

Major General Taoreed Lagbaja warned criminals to flee the country as they would be given close marking and blocked from entering other parts of the country if they attempt to re-enter

The army chief’s warning was at a meeting with the Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, at the army headquarters Abuja where he called on State governors to give troops a free hand to eliminate all the criminal elements.