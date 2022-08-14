Police arrest carjackers Terrorising Alimosho in Lagos State

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Victor Chibuike aka Azaman, Kingsley Ndubuisi aka kango, Augustine James aka Edo boy and Lateef Babatunde within the Igando axis of Lagos State.

The arrest followed the launch of an investigation after receipt of a report on August 7 that hoodlums stole a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV, 2006 Toyota Camry saloon car, an iPhone and other valuables at gunpoint.

3 locally made pistols, 1 locally made semi-automatic pistol and 12 live cartridges were confiscated from the gang.

Investigations reveal that the suspects were notorious for robbing their victims of their valuables and vehicles along the Iba-Igando-Egbeda axis of Lagos State. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the criminal receiver of stolen goods and possible recovery of other items stolen by the gang in the past.

Suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation by Police operatives.