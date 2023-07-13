The Nigerian Senate is currently meeting with Service Chiefs for screening and possible confirmation of their appointments .

This development is a follow up to President Tinubu’s earlier request on Tuesday to consider and Confirm their appointment.

The Service Chiefs were ushered into the Senate Chamber during Thursday’s Plenary Session at about 12 noon after which they were given 2 mins each to formally introduce themselves to the lawmakers and give a short remark on why their nominations should be Confirmed.

During their Presentation, the Security Chiefs highlighted areas of security challenges and promised to bring their experience and expertise to bear in tackling the reoccurring Crisis distorting the peace.

After their opening remarks, the Senate dissolved into the Committee of a Whole where the security Chiefs will undergo further Screening in an Executive Session.