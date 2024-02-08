The Nigerian Senate has postponed its earlier Scheduled meeting with Nigeria’s Security Chiefs to Tuesday the 13th of February.

This is as the upper legislative Chamber also resolved to invite the Chief of Defense Staff , Minister of Defense, Minister of State Defense, Minister, National Security Adviser, Minister of Police Affairs , Minister of State Police Affairs, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency , Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Interior, to also appear on Tuesday alongside the earlier invited Security Chiefs:

Recall that following an earlier resolution of the Senate on a Motion on the Rising insecurity in the country especially the FCT , the Lawmakers had resolved to meet with the Security Chiefs to take Security briefings and discuss likely permanent solutions to the rising Menace.

Those in attendance inside the Senate Chamber before the meeting was Rescheduled are the Director General of the State Security Service, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff , Chief of Air Staff and Inspector General of Police