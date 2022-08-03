Senate in Closed Door Meeting With Service Chiefs

The Leadership of the Nigerian Senate is currently in a Closed door session with Heads of Security agencies over the worsening trend of insecurity in Nigeria.

In the opening session, the President of the Senate had described the situation as frightening adding that a lot more needs to be done .

He says the worrying situation has caused a sharp decline in the economy as the country is unable to attract foreign direct investments and the oil sector is failing due to oil theft .

But The Chief of Defence staff says issues of security must be seen from a collective perspective and The military remains committed to finding a lasting solution

He says A lot has already been done to ensure they improve on the security architecture of the country and No stone will be left unturned in the ensuring the safety of lives and properties.

In Attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff , the Inspector General of Police , the comptroller general of the Civil Defence , Director General of the National Intelligence Agency and the Director General of the Department of State Service.