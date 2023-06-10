The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, has postponed Local Government election slated for December 16, 2023.

The elections have been rescheduled to February 17, 2024.

The Chairman of the commission, Joseph Aremo, disclosed this on Friday during a stakeholders meeting.

The decision, he said was reached following the non-compliance of 17 political parties to participate in the elections.

The shift is coming about six months before the December 16 earlier scheduled for the council elections.

Consequently, some activities pertaining to the exercise are rescheduled, especially the conduct of primaries by the political parties which will end on August 10, while the campaign by political parties will end midnight of February 15, 2024.