The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has emphasized the crucial need for innovation, creativity, and unity in tackling Nigeria’s urgent security challenges.

With a focus on bridging the gap between officers and soldiers, the Chief of Army Staff highlighted the importance of cohesion within the Nigerian Army.

The event is the graduation ceremony of 60 warrant officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers at the Warrant Officers Academy in Jaji, Kaduna State

The ceremony marks the successful completion of training for courageous and motivated senior NCO’s who will bridge the gap between officers and soldiers in the Nigerian Army.

Advertisement

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya is the special guest of honor but he is ably represented by the Commander of the Infantry Corp.

Speaking before the audience of military personnel, dignitaries, the Army Chief stresses the importance of innovation, creativity, and unity in addressing the pressing security challenges currently faced by Nigeria.

He also calls for a united front in tackling the complex security issues that threaten the nation.

With Nigeria grappling with numerous security concerns, the training and development of warrant officers take on added significance in enhancing the military’s ability to effectively address these threats.

The academy also aims to cultivate a cadre of warrant officers who possess the necessary leadership qualities, bridging the divide and fostering better cohesion among the ranks.