Edo SIEC releases timetable for council elections

The Edo State independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the local government election, fixing the polls on 19th of April 2022.

EDSIEC secretary, Peter Ojo who announced this through a notice of election which was signed and released to journalist in Benin on Thursday, said conduct of party primaries would hold from March 30th to 6th of April 2022.

Ojo said electioneering campaign for the forthcoming election will commence from April 12th to April 18th 2022.