President Bola Tinubu has asked the Nigerian Senate to confirm the appointment of Service Chiefs.

President Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by the President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

The Service Chiefs for screening and confirmation by the Senate, include Major General Christopher Musa, chief of Defence Staff; Major Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, chief of Air Staff.

In the absence of the relevant Standing Committees of the Senate , the Senate referred Mr President’s Letter to the Committee of a whole where the appointees would be required to appear for Screening.