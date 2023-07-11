Niger state Governor Umaru Bago has ordered the demolition of buildings used for sales of illicit drugs in the state.

He warned that his administration will give zero tolerance to drugs and other forms of criminalities.

The governor distributed 20 operational vehicles to security operatives to support the ongoing fight against crime in the Minna metropolis.

He made a symbolic presentation of the keys to the commissioner of police for onward distribution to other sister agencies.

The vehicles were branded operation flush symbolising the determination to flush out criminals from the state, 12 out of the 20 Hilux vehicles were given to the Nigerian police force.