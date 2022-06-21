Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Seven ministerial-nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of seven Ministerial nominees to replace those who earlier resigned to pursue their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a letter read by the President of the Senate on Tuesday, the president requests the senate to confirm the nominees to replace the former ministers.

The nominees are Henry Iko (Abia State), Umana Umana, (Akwa Ibom), Ekuma Joseph, (Ebonyi), Goodluck Opiah, (Imo), Umar El-Yakub, (Kano), Ademola Adegoroye, (Ondo( and Odum Odi, (River State).

It would be recalled that ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura resigned few weeks to the APC Special convention to pursue their presidential ambitions.

The ministerial nominees are expected to replace those who resigned from the cabinet after they must have screened and confirmed by the senate.