Philip Aduda emerges new Senate minority leader

Senator, representing the Federal Capital Territory, Philip Aduda has emerged the new Minority Leader of the Senate.

Aduda of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) replaces Senator Enyinnanya Abaribe who has since joined the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Similarly, Senator Chukwuka Utazi is now the new Minority Whip of the Senate. He replaces Senator Aduda as the Minority Whip of the Senate.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced the new appointments on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday’s plenary.