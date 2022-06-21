Kaduna State Lays Off 2357 Teachers for incompetence

Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KASUBEB) has fired at least two thousand, three hundred and fifty seven (2,357) teachers in the state for failing or refusing to sit for a competency test organised in December 2021.

Among those dismissed is the National President of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Audu Amba.

However the Kaduna NUT chairman, Ibrahim Dalhatu, has argued that the competency test lacks merit and the dismissal of the teachers by KASUBEB is illegal.

The KASUBEB Chairman, Tijjani Abdulahi, on Monday explained that the board had in December 2021 conducted a competency test for over 30,000 teachers in the state.

According to him, 165 of those who the board has now sacked, scored below forty percent, while 2,192 others were sacked for refusing to sit for the compulsory computer-based competency test.

Mr Tijanni Abdulahi added that the State education board will in the coming days recruit additional 10,000 teachers to fill the gaps of those dismissed.

This is not the first time, teachers will be sacked in the state, in 2018 over 21,000 teacher were also dismissed for allegedly failing a competency test.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been at daggers drawn with the Leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers in the State following his insistence on Competency test for Teachers to enhance the quality of Instruction to Students.

He has said many times on record that the quality of Teachers in the State is nothing to write home about, insisting that Public Schools must have the best Teachers especially owing to the Fact that Government is giving out Free Education across the State.

His stand has ensured that Labour Leaders in the Nigerian Union of Teachers and the Nigerian Labour Congress have descended on the State to embark on what is called the mother of all strikes top force the State to rescind its decision.

This new move shows that the State will not back down from its avowed commitment to ensuring quality education is giving to those who attend Publuic Schools.