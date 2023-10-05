The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen has praised teachers in Nigeria and throughout the World on the occasion of this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

Mr. Abbas also acknowledged their immeasurable contributions to society.

The Speaker, a former scholar who is now a legislator, called teachers “destiny molders and life changers.”

He also praised educators for their crucial contributions to the mental and behavioral growth of their charges.

Mr. Abbas noted that teachers or lecturers not only educate but also serve as guardians and mentors to the wards in the schools at all levels.

The Speaker assured educators that the 10th House, which he chairs, is ready to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as it works to strengthen the nation’s education sector and improve worker welfare.

He advised educators to keep instilling morality and discipline in their students, saying that doing so serves as a deterrent to crime and other vices in society.