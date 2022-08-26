Pantami applauds ICT’s 17.92% contributions to GDP

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has applauded the steady growth in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) steadily increasing contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which reached 17.92% in the final quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 and continued on an impressive trajectory.

The Minister, who gave the figures at the opening of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU’s) – (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) FCDO Roundtable, and Technical Workshop on Building Capabilities for Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Transformation in Nigeria, said this “percentage is unprecedented, and this is only the contribution of ICT to our GDP without calculating digital services”.

Pantami said digital access and connectivity have become a necessity, as they play an increasingly vital role in our everyday lives and have become key drivers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The Minister assured his audience, including representatives of ITU, FCDO, and other international agencies, embassies, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, that the “Federal Government understands that enormous private sector support, as well as support from international organisations, are essential to enable us to realise our lofty goals for Nigeria’s digital economy and this has informed our decision to partner with key international organisations such as the ITU and FCDO.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of the digital economy, promising that “the Nigerian government will ensure that all critical infrastructure is made available for the facilitation of digital connectivity, transformation, and, ultimately, the realization of a robust digital economy.”

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Garba Danbatta revealed that the Federal Government’s policies in the communications and digital economy sector are already yielding positive results including a reduction in the access gap, improved digital financial inclusion and a steadily increasing contribution to the GDP.

He stated that the sector has remained the most resilient in the country while stressing that the Commission recognizes the need to do more in strengthening the telecommunication sector and improving internet penetration.

Danbatta assured that the Commission will not rest on its oars in supporting Internet penetration and improvement of services but prepared to support internet penetrations and digital skills to give concrete expressions to policies and initiatives to close identified gaps.