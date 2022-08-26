Cameroonian governor visits Buni on tackling trans-border insecurity

Governor of the far- North of Cameroon, Mijiyawa Bakari, has paid a one-day working visit to his Nigerian counterpart, Governor Mai Mala Buni in Yobe state as part of efforts to address trans-border insecurity in the Lake Chad basin region.

Governor Bakari said the visit would enable him further assess how to address the security challenges in the lake Chad region.

The far- North Cameroon governor added that he had been on visiting tour to states that share borders with Cameroon to finding a lasting solution to the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

Governor Buni while speaking during the occasion in Damaturu described the visit as an opportunity for them to exchange ideas on the challenges of the insurgency ravaged areas for the betterment of the region.

The governor said the level of destruction experienced by the member states who lost many lives and property, displacement of people and disruption of socio-economic is still fresh and regressive to development efforts.

He stated that this, among other things, influenced the governors’ forum’s resolve to work together to address common concerns through a holistic strategy aimed at establishing long-term peace and security in the Lake Chad Basin region.