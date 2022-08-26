Wike turns “beautiful bride” as he finally meets Atiku in London

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday played host to the Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and that of the PDP, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at separate meetings.

This is just 48 hours after his meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London.

Advertisement

At the Obi parley were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, and former Cross River state Governor Donald Duke among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And when the Rivers governor met with Atiku, all those in attendance at Obi parley were also present except Obasanjo and Duke, with Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri attending the meeting on the side of the former vice president.

Although details of the meeting is yet to be made public, it was gathered that the common agenda was the need to woo Governor Wike who is embittered with the PDP for being ‘unfairly treated.’

Advertisement