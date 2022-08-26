Soil Science Institute launches Agro Development App

The national institute of soil science has launched an agro app to lead research with agricultural extension workers In order to boost agricultural production and research in Nigeria.

The app is designed to provide instant help to farmers with any soil related issue

As part of its mandate to regulate the soil science profession in Nigeria, the institute of soil science has launched a mobile application to support farmers, enhance the services of soil scientists, researchers, agro dealers and extension workers.

In a one day training workshop to sensitise famers and extension workers on the use of the app, the north central coordinator of the institute professor Akim Osunde disclosed that the app is a one stop shop to solve soil related issues for farmers.

The app will collect soil data content using GPS location in Nigeria and profer solution to soil threats.

It also provides contacts of soil scientists in different states, it enables a chat service for farmers and extension workers.

It also provides information on specific fertilizer suitable for specific crops and soil types.

As farmers continue to embrace new practices to ensure food security,

Funding and access to fertilizer for the farmer remain a challenge towards attaining sustainability in agricultural production in Nigeria.

The NISS Agro app can be downloaded from the various online application stores