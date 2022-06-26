Enugu govt sends 260 young Agro-entrepreneurs to Nassarawa for development

Enugu state Government has again sent another Batch of selected 260 Agro-entrepreneurs, to Keffi, Nassarawa State, to learn new Innovative technics to achieve food sufficiency.

The beneficiaries were selected from the 17 Local Government Areas of the State, with the hope to become agric-resource persons in their community.

Available report revealed that Nigeria is strategic to feed the world if it gets her Agriculture sector priorities aright.

Successive administrations have evolved various agriculture programmes but it’s results is far from achieving food security in the country.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is taking the bull by the horns to make sure the state sets the right priorities in every sector, as required by the mandate of his administration.

29th of May, 2022, the first Batch of 260 Enugu agric Prenueurs were sent to Keffi, Nassarawa for a 2-week Agric Training.

It is the turn of another 260 Farmers, drawn from different field of Agric Value Chains, set out for this training.

The young farmers appreciated the state government for the opportunity and promised to impact the knowledge acquired from the training, on other famers in their community.

They are expected to learn new techniques in agric production, processing and packaging as well as to be tutored on new Agriculture management and economy to enable them compete with their counterparts across the world.