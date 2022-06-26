Russia launches long-range missile strikes against Kyiv

The top floor of a nine-story apartment building in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was reportedly hit by a Russian missile early on Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring a number of others.

Just after 6 a.m. local time, the Russians in Kyiv struck the top of a residential building in the city’s center, trembling the nation’s capital and spewing smoke into the air.

Significant damage was done to the top three floors. A 7-year-old girl was allegedly among the locals who needed to be rescued after becoming trapped in the rubble, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Her father’s passing was reported to Ukrainian authorities.

The attack on Kyiv was one of dozens of long-range Russian strikes over the weekend that targeted remote areas of northern and western Ukraine.

President Biden and other G-7 leaders were meeting in Germany when the Russian bombardment began. In the latest effort to pressure Russia’s economy.

Biden has announced that the G-7 countries would forbid the import of Russian gold.

Russian airstrikes, according to Ukrainian officials, were a direct message to the summit’s leaders.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a tweet saying the “G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine.”

HIMARS, a long-range U.S. rocket system that Ukraine claims it has only recently begun using, enables Ukraine to fire on Russian targets at distances of 40 miles or more, a significant increase over previous systems.