The Ukrainian government says a Russian drone strike on the capital, Kyiv has killed one person and wounded at least four others.

The explosions were reportedly heard across the capital in the third night of attacks.

Falling debris was reported in five districts, a 19-year-old lady and 23-year-old man, with shrapnel wounds, have been hospitalised.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, said the body of one resident was recovered when emergency services put out a fire in the capital’s historic Podil district.

State emergency services later clarified that this was due to a domestic fire, and not the actions of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, NATO summit ended Wednesday with the allies offering assurances to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv’s future lies in the alliance — in what appears like a move to calm the nations frustrations over the lack for a fixed time time for NATO membership.

But Speaking optimistically, U.S Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin said he has “no doubt” Ukraine will join NATO, once the war with Russia, is over.

He defended Washington’s controversial decision to support Ukraine with cluster munitions, saying that it must be well noted that Ukraine is fighting hard to defend its sovereign territory and has been using cluster munitions from the very beginning.

More than 100 countries have outlawed the weapons under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, but the US, Ukraine and Russia, are not signatories to the ban.

At the just concluded NATO summit, President Joe Biden emphasised that the alliance will always stand for freedom and democratic values.