President Volodymyr Zelensky has disclosed that two people were killed in Kyiv and 10 others were wounded by Russian Airstrikes and Drone attacks.

A man was also killed in the southern city of Mykolaiv, officials said.

The whole country was put under air alert and attacks were reported as far west as Lviv, near the Polish border.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a downed Russian missile damaged power lines and some households in the capital were without electricity.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Russia had fired 64 missiles and drones, of which 44 were intercepted. According to the Ukrainian air force, Russian cruise missiles were detected above the western regions of Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk.

In Mykolaiv, one person who was taken to hospital later died of his injuries, the city’s mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said.

Others were treated at the scene after the attack, which damaged homes and disrupted gas and water supplies, he added.

Explosions were also heard in Kharkiv, with some damage to infrastructure reported by military authorities.

Ukraine has come under frequent air attack since Russia invaded on 24 February 2022. Russian forces regularly use different types of weapons in their attacks, including drones and missiles.