Russian assaults on Ukraine has caused at least 13 casualties, according to local officials, as Kyiv celebrated 32 years of independence from Moscow.

According to reports, three people, including a toddler, were injured in an attack on the southern city of Kherson and ten people were wounded by a Russian missile strike in the central city of Dnipro.

According to regional governor Serhiy Lysak, three of the victims in Dnipro were being treated for moderate injuries in hospitals.

A bank, a hotel, a transportation hub, and an administrative building were among the more than ten additional buildings that were damaged, he claimed.

A seven-year-old girl was injured in Russian shelling of the centre of Kherson, regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office said two other people were wounded when one of the shells hit the roof of a private house, and posted a photo online showing a partially destroyed building with a gaping hole in one side.

Russia has regularly carried out strikes on Ukrainian centres far from the front line though it denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Today was a national holiday commemorating post-Soviet independence, the anniversary fell exactly 18 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

In a pre-recorded address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the Ukrainian people for their “indomitability” and said each individual had a role to play.