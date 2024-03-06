The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for two senior Russian military officers, on charges linked to attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine that judges said happened “pursuant to a state policy.”

This is only the second time the worldwide court has openly announced arrest warrants related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In March 2023, the court issued an arrest order for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for child abductions in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the court announced warrants for Russian Lt. Gen. Sergei Ivanovich Kobylash, who was commander of the Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Force at the times of the alleged crimes. Also wanted is Russian Navy Adm. Viktor Kinolayevich Sokolov, who was the commander of the Black Sea Fleet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the warrants should serve as a warning to other Russian top brass.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin welcomed the warrants, saying they were supported by evidence provided by Ukrainian agencies. He called them “another milestone in ensuring justice for all victims and survivors of this war.”

Kostin also applauded the crime against humanity charge, the first by the ICC in its Ukraine investigation. He said the crimes were “committed on a massive scale” far from the front lines and with no military justification.

The court said that judges who reviewed the evidence presented by prosecutors said that there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that the two men are responsible for “missile strikes carried out by the forces under their command against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure” from Oct. 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukrainian infrastructure since launching its invasion more than two years ago.