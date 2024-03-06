Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has repelled bandit attack, killed one armed bandits and rescued fifteen kidnapped victims in Zamfara.The incident occurred in Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government when the terrorists attempted to attack the area with the intent of abducting locals for ransom

Among those rescued are eight females and seven male adults

A press statement by the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji Lieutenant Suleiman Omale says the successes follows a swift response to a distress

He adds that the troops engaged the bandits in a heavy gunfight, forcing them to withdraw in disarray through a riverline, noting one of the assailants was killed along their withdrawal route while others fled with gunshot wounds

“In a swift response to a distress call, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) thwarted a massive abduction attempt by bandits in the Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government, Zamfara State” Suleiman Said.

“On March 5, 2024, OPHD troops engaged the bandits in a heavy gunfight, forcing them to withdraw in disarray through a riverline. Pursuing the fleeing criminals, our gallant troops neutralized one of the assailants along their withdrawal route while others fled with gunshot wounds” He added.

“During the tactical rescue operation, 8 females and 7 males successfully escaped the clutches of the bandits”.

“Normalcy according to authorities has been restored in the area with confidence-building patrol by additional troops”

The troops also remain on high alert, with morale at its peak as the General Officer, Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto Major General GM Mutkut, the General Commend the unwavering professionalism and resilience of the troops.

He further urge them to persist in their efforts until peace is fully restored in all parts of the Northwest region and the Nation at large.