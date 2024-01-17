Russian missiles hit residential buildings in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, injuring at least 17 people.

The regional governor stated that two S300 missiles hit buildings in the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city, where there is no military infrastructure but residential areas.

Missiles hit buildings in the centre of Ukraine’s second biggest city late on Tuesday night and at least 14 persons have been sent to the hospital.

The city lies just 30 kilometers from the border with Russia and has come under frequent bombardment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In a separate attack, Ukraine shut down 19 of the 20 share drones launched by Russia, which wounded three people and damaged residential buildings in the Black Sea port.

The Ukrainian military said that the Russian attack targeted O and other southern regions for at least three hours, and the drone debris hit residential buildings, causing damage to a gas pipe and a dozen cars.