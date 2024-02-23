At least four people are dead and 14 missing after a fire engulfed two adjoining residential apartment blocks in the Spanish city of Valencia and spread rapidly because of highly flammable cladding.

The four were members of the same family — a father, mother, a three-year-old girl and a newborn, Spanish media reported.

Another 14 people, including a seven-year-old girl and six firefighters were injured in the blaze, which forced desperate residents to cling from balconies in the hope of rescue. Ukrainian refugees were among those living in the building.

According to the authorities, occupants of the building were placed in hotels or in the houses of relatives or neighbors.

The fire began in one area of the complex and spread to an adjacent structure.

Around 90 troops from Spain’s military Emergency Unit and 40 firefighting trucks were also dispatched.

Valencia Mayor Maria Jose Catala stated that 15 persons were missing and have yet to be located.

At least 10 fire crews fought the blaze in the Campanar area of the city which broke out on the fourth floor before spreading throughout the building, the Valencia Emergency Coordination Center said in a post on X.